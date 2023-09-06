ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of Kayamkulam court complex enters final phase

September 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of the Kayamkulam court complex has entered the final phase.

Officials said here on Wednesday that the three-storey structure would be completed by September 16.

“Most of the work has been completed. The ongoing works include constructing the compound wall, laying interlocking tiles, and landscaping,” said an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3,974 sq ft complex is being constructed under the aegis of the Public Works Department Buildings Division at a cost of ₹15 crore sanctioned by the State government. The new complex has court halls, chambers, lobby, computer room, record room, bar association hall, library, office, staff dining hall, rest room, lift, car porch, toilet block among other facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US