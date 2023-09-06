Construction of Kayamkulam court complex enters final phase

September 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of the Kayamkulam court complex has entered the final phase.

Officials said here on Wednesday that the three-storey structure would be completed by September 16.

“Most of the work has been completed. The ongoing works include constructing the compound wall, laying interlocking tiles, and landscaping,” said an official.

The 3,974 sq ft complex is being constructed under the aegis of the Public Works Department Buildings Division at a cost of ₹15 crore sanctioned by the State government. The new complex has court halls, chambers, lobby, computer room, record room, bar association hall, library, office, staff dining hall, rest room, lift, car porch, toilet block among other facilities.