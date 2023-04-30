Construction of housing complexes under LIFE Mission drags on in Alappuzha

April 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of an apartment complex at Paravur in Alappuzha under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission is making slow progress.

H. Salam, MLA, raised the issue at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting directed the officials concerned to accelerate the construction.

The housing complex is being constructed on 2.15 acres of land for 156 families. The foundation stone for the complex with two seven-storey blocks was laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March 2020. Initially, the work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources said the project was further hit by cost escalation. The contractor had demanded to revise the cost estimate of the project. While the foundation of the complex was almost completed, the rest of the works were pending.

Once completed, each seven-storey block would have 78 flat units. The 500-sq.ft. units would have two bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, among other facilities. Besides, a hi-tech anganwadi, rainwater harvesting facility, solar plant, drinking water facility, waste treatment system, park, and parking space among other amenities were planned. When the construction began, the total cost of the project was estimated at ₹35 crore. The apartment complex was aimed at providing houses to those who have neither a home nor land.

Apart from Paravur, the government had accorded sanction for the construction of housing complexes at Pallipad, Mannancherry, and Thazhakara in the third phase of the LIFE Mission. Though the foundation stones of the Pallippad and Mannancherry complexes were laid, the projects were nowhere near completion. In Pallipad, panchayat authorities said that they were awaiting consent from the Fire and Rescue Services department to begin the construction of the structure. The Pallipad and Mannancherry complexes could house 44 families each.