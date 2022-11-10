Construction of halting place for Sabarimala pilgrims at Punalur to be mooted: Devaswom Minister

‘Temporary facilities will be made available for pilgrims this year’

‘Temporary facilities will be made available for pilgrims this year’

Considering the significance of Punalur, an important stoppage for Sabarimala pilgrims, construction of a halting place (Idathavalam) will be considered within the next year, Minister for Devaswoms and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Chairing a review meeting at Punalur in connection with the Sabarimala pilgrimage on Thursday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said all requisite temporary facilities will be made available for the pilgrims this year. For this, coordination of various departments, voluntary organisations and local body representatives will be ensured at Punalur.

“More facilities will be provided according to the number of devotees. Danger zones will be identified and signposts installed in different languages under the Police and Motor Vehicles departments. Health department officials should be prepared to arrange the required facilities in government and private hospitals. Kollam district administration should take the initiative in coordinating various departments and officials,” said the Minister.

P.S. Supal, MLA; municipal chairperson Nimmi Abraham; vice xhairman V. P. Unnikrishnan; Punalur RDO B. Sasikumar; grama panchayat presidents and Devaswom Board members attended the meeting.