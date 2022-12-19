Construction of groyne fields nearing completion

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The first phase of construction of groyne fields using tetrapods in coastal areas of Alappuzha is nearing completion.

The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation is constructing 114 groynes at five places at a cost of ₹175.4 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Officials said that 75% of the work had been completed.

As many as 34 groynes are being constructed at Kattoor. It is followed by Ambalapuzha (30), Arattupuzha (21), Vattachal (16) and Pathiyankara (13). Besides groynes, sea walls with a total length of 305 metres between Komana and Punnapra in Ambalapuzha and another 40 metres at Arattupuzha are being built.

“In the initial phase, groyne fields are constructed in places prone to severe sea surges. Once completed, the groynes will minimise the energy of waves reaching the shoreline and prevent coastal erosion to a large extent. It will also help in sand formation on the beach,” said an official.

The groyne fields are constructed using tetrapods of two and five tonnes. After laying granite stones of different sizes, tetrapods are placed above them. Groynes 100 metres apart are constructed without hampering the flow of floodwaters into the sea through existing channels. Each groyne has a length of 40 metres from shore into the sea and 20 metres width at the far side.

In the second phase of the project a total of 27 groyne fields will come up at Nellanikkal (3), Kakkazhom to Valanjavazhi (8), Kattoor to Pollethai (9), Ottamassery (7). The work on the second phase got under way recently. Earlier, granite boulders were used for constructing groynes. However, an acute shortage of granite in the State forced the authorities to look for alternatives.