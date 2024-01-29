Construction of footbridge nears completion in Alappuzha

January 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of a new footbridge parallel to the Iron bridge in Alappuzha town is nearing completion.

The pedestrian overcrossing across the Commercial Canal in Alappuzha is expected to be opened by mid-February. “The project is almost complete. A few pending works will be completed in the next 10 days and the footbridge will be opened to the public,” said M.R. Prem, chairman of Alappuzha municipality’s public works standing committee.

The Alappuzha municipality launched the construction works in October 2023. The footbridge in the model of a houseboat has been constructed 10 metres east of the present bridge. Once completed, the facility is expected to become a tourist attraction. A selfie point will be arranged in the middle of the pedestrian overpass. Besides, CCTV cameras, speakers, lighting systems and so on are being arranged.

The civic body earlier included the project in the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and sanctioned ₹66 lakh. The civic body bears 50% of the project cost. It decided to construct the new footbridge to replace the old bridge, which is in dire straits.

The bridge’s design was prepared by architects- Sarath Snehajan, Visakh and Nandagopal Suresh.

