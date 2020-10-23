Construction of first elevated community cattle shed begins

ALAPPUZHA

23 October 2020 19:31 IST

Three-storey shed being built on 15 cents of land at ₹1.8 crore

The construction of the first multipurpose elevated community cattle shed at Kuttanad has begun at Chembumpuram in Nedumudi grama panchayat.

The foundation stone of the structure, being constructed under the aegis of the Dairy Development Department, was laid by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K. Raju in a function held on Friday.

Mr. Raju said the State government was ready to give assistance to all dairy societies in the flood-prone areas of Kuttanad to construct elevated cattle sheds if they provided land. “The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has provided help to all eligible poultry and cattle farmers at Kuttanad following bird flu outbreak and floods. Those who lost cattle in floods were provided ₹30,000 each and ₹12 crore was disbursed to duck farmers following avian influenza. Elevated cattle sheds are constructed as a permanent solution. Farmers can shift their cattle to these sheds in case of a flood situation. The structures can also be used for other purposes,” the Minister said.

Facilities

The three-storey elevated cattle shed at Chembumpuram is being built on 15 cents of land provided by the Chembumpuram Dairy Cooperative Society. The shed, with a total area of 5,496 sq ft, will have facilities to keep 100 cattle, office room, milk collection/milk testing rooms, and a conference room. A tank for collecting dung and urine of animals along with a rainwater harvesting tank will also be arranged. The government has sanctioned ₹1.8 crore for the project.

An elevated cattle shed has also been allocated to the Champakulam Dairy Cooperative Society.

District panchayat president G. Venugopal presided. Nedumudi grama panchayat president M. Chacko, block panchayat member Mini Manmadhan, and others were present.