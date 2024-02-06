GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction of elephant wall in Aralam will be finished ahead of schedule, says Minister

February 06, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Devaswom, has said that the construction of the elephant wall in the Aralam rehabilitation area is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, by June 15.

Initially planned for completion within a year, the project has seen significant progress, with over 2 km of construction already completed. Mr. Radhakrishnan expressed optimism that the accelerated pace could lead to an earlier than anticipated completion. To expedite the process further, additional teams would be deployed.

Acknowledging the necessity of removing trees for the project, he said 67 more trees would be felled in the project area. To monitor the progress of the project, weekly review meetings chaired by the Sub-Collector will be held.

Highlighting the significance of the elephant wall, the Minister stressed its role in safeguarding the lives of the residents of the Aralam rehabilitation area and protecting farmlands. He asserted that the completion of the wall would significantly improve the lives of the local populace.

Key stakeholders, including Sunny Joseph, MLA, Sub Collector Sandeep Kumar, and officials of Public Works, Tribal, and Forest departments attended the meeting. The Minister also personally inspected the progress of the construction of the wall.

