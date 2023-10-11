Construction of bypass road set to begin

October 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The construction of the Thottappally-Kottaravalavu bypass road will begin soon, H. Salam, MLA, has said.

The work will be launched by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in a function to be held at Karumadi on October 14 at 3 p.m.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr. Salam said the project would be materialised at a cost of ₹90.62 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The 8-km road beginning from Karumadi Kuttan Smrithi Mandapam on the Amabalappuzha-Thiruvalla State highway would pass through wards 5, 6 and 7 in Ambalappuzha South grama panchayat and wards 6 and 7 in Purakkad panchayat before reaching Thottappally Kottaravalavu junction on National Highway (NH) 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹44-crore Thottappally Naluchira bridge, which is nearing completion, is part of the bypass road project. Construction of two small bridges, 17 culverts, and 32 pipe culverts are also part of the project. It is expected to be completed in 18 months. Once completed the road will have a width of over seven metres. The bypass road to be constructed parallel to NH 66 will make commuting easy to places like Thakazhi, Haripad and so on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.