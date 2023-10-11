HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of bypass road set to begin

October 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of the Thottappally-Kottaravalavu bypass road will begin soon, H. Salam, MLA, has said.

The work will be launched by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in a function to be held at Karumadi on October 14 at 3 p.m.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr. Salam said the project would be materialised at a cost of ₹90.62 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The 8-km road beginning from Karumadi Kuttan Smrithi Mandapam on the Amabalappuzha-Thiruvalla State highway would pass through wards 5, 6 and 7 in Ambalappuzha South grama panchayat and wards 6 and 7 in Purakkad panchayat before reaching Thottappally Kottaravalavu junction on National Highway (NH) 66.

The ₹44-crore Thottappally Naluchira bridge, which is nearing completion, is part of the bypass road project. Construction of two small bridges, 17 culverts, and 32 pipe culverts are also part of the project. It is expected to be completed in 18 months. Once completed the road will have a width of over seven metres. The bypass road to be constructed parallel to NH 66 will make commuting easy to places like Thakazhi, Haripad and so on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.