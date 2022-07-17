Construction of bridges to be expedited

The work is expected to get over by September 15

A meeting chaired by P.P. Chithranjan, MLA, has decided to expedite the construction of Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town.

Officials said the construction of two bridges would be completed by September 15 and the construction of allied roads would be completed by October 15. The move to hasten the works comes following complaints over inordinate delay in completing the bridges.

The new bridge is being constructed parallel to the old powerhouse bridge. Though majority of the bridge works were completed several months ago, its opening has been delayed on account of a delay in acquiring land for the construction of an approach road. Officials said the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had agreed to hand over its land after dismantling the compound wall.

Construction of slabs of the new Kommady bridge will be completed by July 26. Steps will be taken to evict encroachments on poramboke land there, said an official.

The meeting held on Saturday decided to complete the tendering process for the construction of the Punnamada bridge by September 30. Officials said the plan was to launch the bridge work on November 1.

It has also been decided to convene a meeting at District Collectorate in the presence of District Collector Renu Raj, MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan and H. Salam among other officials to discuss and resolve issues delaying the reconstruction of the District Court bridge in Alappuzha town.

The existing court bridge across the Vada canal has six roads merge at the two approaches to it. As a result, heavy traffic congestion affects the smooth flow of traffic on the Alappuzha-Madurai State Highway. The proposal is to build a new elevated bridge, a set of underpasses, ramp roads, and flyovers on either side of the canal, which is expected to help ease traffic congestion in Alappuzha town.

Though the plan was to begin the reconstruction of the bridge on November 1, 2021, it has been delayed due to various issues. As many as 103 shops will have to be pulled down for reconstructing the bridge, which is expected to cost around ₹ 100 crore.