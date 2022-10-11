Construction of bridges in Alappuzha town to be expedited

Shavakottapalam, Kommady bridge to be opened to traffic in two months

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 11, 2022 19:41 IST

The construction of the Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town will be expedited.

A meeting attended by Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) officials and contractors on Tuesday prepared a schedule to complete the pending works. Officials of the KRFB said the two bridges would be opened to traffic in two months.

"We have given the construction firm a clear message to complete the project at the earliest. From Wednesday, the work will be carried out without any break. We hope to open the bridges in 45-60 days," said a KRFB official.

The bridges being constructed as a single project at a total cost of ₹23.81 crore were to be completed in May 2021. The tardy progress of the project funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has irked residents.

The new Powerhouse bridge is being constructed parallel to the existing one as part of widening it. Though majority of the bridge work was completed several months ago, its opening has been delayed on account of a delay in constructing the approach road. At Kommady, the bridge reconstruction and approach road works are progressing.

