Construction of breakwaters using tetrapods in Alappuzha moving well

Construction of breakwaters using tetrapods in different places in Alappuzha is making good progress. Haran Babu, deputy general manager, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation, said the construction of breakwaters at Arattupuzha, Thrikkunnapuzha, Vattachal, Pathiyankara, Ambalapuzha and Kattoor would be completed in January 2023.

The breakwaters with way bridges were constructed at a cost of ₹17 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. They are constructed four metres above sea level. Tetrapods are used as an alternative to granite boulders, which were widely used for constructing breakwaters. However, an acute shortage of granite in the State has forced the authorities to look for alternatives.