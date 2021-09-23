Construction of animal hospice in Kerala’s Wayanad district nearing completion

KALPETTA

23 September 2021 18:19 IST

The construction of an animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, a safe haven to more than half the number of tigers present in Kerala, has entered the last phase.

The facility, the first such initiative in the State, is being set up in the Kurichiad range of forest under the sanctuary. The unit is being set up on the premises of Vanalakshmi, an abandoned pepper plantation of the Forest Department at Pachadi in the Kurichiad forest range, at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

“The unit will be a rehabilitation centre for major carnivores such as tigers and leopards and could hold four animals at a time,” warden S. Narendra Babu told The Hindu.

Under the project, injured and diseased animals will be treated at the centre after capturing them. They will either be rehabilitated in zoos or released into the wild after treatment depending on their health, said Mr. Babu.

Holding rooms

“The major works, including four holding rooms attached with two squeezed cages at both the ends have, been completed. Each holding room is connected to an open area covered with chain-linked fence measuring 500 sq.m.,” said Mr. Babu, adding that the remaining works such as the construction of staff quarters, storage room and water connection to the unit were under way.

In case of emergency, the unit would be utilised for treating animals. A trench is also dug around the unit as a part of protection measures. The unit would be operational after a month, said Mr. Babu added.

The department has captured seven tigers from Wayanad in two years.