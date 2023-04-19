Construction of ABC centre nearing completion

April 19, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre being set up at Sea View ward in Alappuzha municipality is nearing completion. The centre, constructed under the aegis of Alappuzha district panchayat, is expected to give a major boost to the animal birth control programme aimed at curbing the stray dog menace.

Officials said here on Wednesday that the ABC centre would be opened soon. “Almost all the works have been completed. The electricity connection at the facility needs to be converted to three phase supply, for which the process has begun. If things go as planned, the ABC centre will be opened by April-end or in May,” says an Animal Husbandry department official.

The district panchayat had earlier set aside an amount of ₹22 lakh for the centre. The facility has an operation theatre equipped with the necessary equipment, recovery rooms, kennels, and so on. “The centre can sterilise more than 20 dogs per day depending on the availability of veterinary surgeons and staff,” the official added.

The ABC centre is built as per the specifications issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Besides strays, pet animals could be sterilised at the facility. After sterilisation, stray dogs will be kept in kennels for post-operative care for three days before releasing at the places of their capture after affixing ear tags for identification.

The proposal to construct the ABC centre at Sea View ward was made a few years ago. However, protests by local residents and other issues delayed the project. After authorities failed to identify another place within the municipal area for setting up the centre, the district panchayat decided to build the facility as per its earlier decision.

Last month, an ABC centre constructed under the aegis of the district panchayat at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala was made operational. The centre, the first to be built in the district as per the AWBI specifications, has facilities to sterilise up to 20 dogs per day.

AWBI-approved agencies will be entrusted with capturing and shifting strays to the ABC unit for sterilisation.