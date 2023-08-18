HamberMenu
Construction of 20 boat terminals completed under Malanad-Malabar river cruise project

The project aims to popularise waterways in Kannur and Kasaragod. Besides, the culture, local legends, and folk arts of Malabar will be showcased

August 18, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Malanad-Malabar River Cruise project, work on 20 boat terminals has been completed in Kannur.

The project aims to popularise waterways in Kannur and Kasaragod. Besides, the culture, local legends, and folk arts of Malabar will be showcased.

At a review meeting chaired by District Collector S. Chandrasekhar and attended by Additional Director of Tourism Prem Krishnan, officials said that 10 boat terminals were ready for inauguration. Similarly, the construction of 10 terminals have been completed under the Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan scheme. A total of 27 terminals have been envisaged under the scheme. The remaining terminals will be completed by December, officials informed.

Grama panchayats in collaboration with the Tourism department will roll out special packages as part of the Responsible Tourism project. The meeting suggested that homestay and house boat services be encouraged at entrepreneurial meetings in panchayats.

Earlier, officials visited the project areas. Project architect T.V. Madhukumar and joint director Girish Kumar were present.

