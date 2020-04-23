Construction, farming allowed in non-hotspot areas in Kasaragod

Lockdown curbs will be relaxed in non-hotspot areas in Kasaragod district from Friday. However, stringent restrictions will be continued in hotspot areas, according to District Collector D. Sajith Babu. Six panchayats — Chemmanadu, Muliyar, Chengala, Mogral Puthur, Uduma, and Madhur — and Kasaragod and Kanhangad municipalities have been declared as hotspots.

“It has been decided to resume cultivation, construction and sanitation activities in non-hotspot panchayats by following strict guidelines of the State government,” the Collector said.

Construction activities that needed to be completed before the monsoon could be restarted, he said and added that this would include irrigation projects, drinking water projects, building projects and projects of the Public Works Department. Besides, permission to resume agricultural activities had been given, he said.

Permission has also been granted for activities under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “Workers must wear masks and gloves and maintain one-metre distance. People who have cold and fever should not work. Workers above the age of 60 years and mothers of children below the age of five years must also not work. The Employment Guarantee Scheme should be limited to the creation of public assets. No private sector asset development programme should be implemented during this period,” the Collector said.

Private vehicles could be used for seeking treatment and purchasing essential items, he said.

Shops selling cement, iron, and paint are permitted to remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in non-hotspot areas. Textile shop owners will be allowed to clean shops on Saturday and Sunday in non-hotspot areas between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Permission has been given for green volunteers to engage in sanitation work. In the plantation sector, the service of migrant workers can be utilised for cleaning works.

6 more discharged

Six more persons were discharged from hospitals in the district on Thursday after they tested negative for COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has come down to 20 from 169. There are now 3,126 persons under observation. Of these, 3,070 are in home quarantine.