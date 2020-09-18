Construction curbs limited to 8 villages in Idukki

Calls for new system to regulate constructions in Munnar

The Revenue Department has issued an order limiting the control on constructions only to eight villages in Idukki district.

The order was issued to revise an earlier order legalising unauthorised constructions issued as per the 1964 Land Assignment Rules.

As per the new order, the control on constructions is applicable only to Kanan Devan Hills village, Bisonvalley, Chinnakanal, Santhanpara, Vellathooval, Anaviratty, Pallivasal, and Anavilasam villages in the district.

With this, the government has relaxed restrictions on construction activities in all other villages in the district. The new order says that the government has no plan for controlling constructions all over the State. Such a move will cause apprehension among people and in consideration of land sensitivity, the control is applicable only in eight villages.

As per a High Court order in 2010, the no-objection certificate from the Revenue Department was made mandatory for construction activities in Munnar region.

“The earlier order stated that putting a control on land use pattern, the government has made mandatory the certificate from the village office specifying the land use in the title deed for issuing building permit for commercial constructions in Idukki. For this purpose the building construction should be amended. The order was issued to prevent illegal constructions in Munnar and the government has no plans to implement it all over the State,” the new order, issued on August 20, says.

It says that considering the ecological significance of Munnar, there is a need for another system to regulate construction activities there.