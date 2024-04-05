Construction curbs in Idukki spark political debate

April 05, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The recent Kerala High Court order regarding construction activities in Kumily and Wagamon has sparked a political debate in the Idukki parliamentary constituency. Farmers’ groups and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have criticised the recommendations.

The High Court’s order on Wednesday urged the Idukki district authorities to invoke the Disaster Management Act if need be to restrict construction activities in Kumily, Wagamon, and nearby areas.

In August 2023, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George imposed restrictions on construction activities on 13 panchayats in the Munnar region under the Disaster Management Act. According to officials, the recent directive was based on an interim Kerala High Court order on construction in Munnar, following a case filed by One Earth One Life, an NGO.

“Large-scale constructions are being undertaken in Kumily, Wagamon, and other ecologically sensitive areas in Idukki district without any height restrictions and without considering the carrying capacity of the land. The District Collector shall take this matter seriously and determine whether there is a need to invoke the Disaster Management Act to restrict the constructions here. The Collector is directed to address this issue at the earliest,” said the High Court order.

ILFM reaction

Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government planned to evict people in the district.

“The Collector previously imposed construction restrictions on 13 panchayats in Munnar. The government is attempting to impose similar restrictions in other parts of the State through court orders,” said Mr. Chooravelil, adding, ““Wagamon is emerging as one of the tourist destinations in Idukki. Imposing construction restrictions would negatively impact the district’s tourism development.”

UDF candidate for Idukki in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Dean Kuriakose stated that the State government is responsible for extending construction restrictions in Idukki.

“Earlier, the Collector imposed construction restrictions on 13 Munnar panchayats without proper study. Now, similar restrictions are being imposed on Kumily and Wagamon. If this trend continues, construction activities in Idukki will be severely hampered,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

“The government should convene a meeting with the legal counsels who are handling Idukki district-related cases and take steps to protect the interests of its people,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Left Democratic Front(LDF) district convener K.K. Sivaraman said: “Such restrictions would affect the everyday life of people in the district. Some people with vested interests are approaching courts to get such verdicts and there is a serious conspiracy behind these moves.“

“Those who work against the interests of Idukki have no relation to environmental protection. We should find those who control such vested interest groups,” said Mr. Sivaraman.