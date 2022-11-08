Constitutional values will be upheld in syllabus cut for Class 11, 12: Sivankutty

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 08, 2022 20:21 IST

Constitutional values would be upheld while trimming the syllabus for Classes 11 and 12, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, the Minister said the National Council of Educational Research and Training had excluded portions from textbooks against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and citing academic pressure, repetition of portions, and their irrelevance in the current context.

However, a perusal of these portions gave rise to the suspicion that the decision had been prompted by certain vested interests, especially with regard to social science subjects such as history, political science, and sociology.

Kerala, he said, could not turn a blind eye to these vested interests. However, to reduce the pressure on students, trimming of portions was under the General Education Department’s consideration. A decision would be taken in a couple of days, Mr. Sivankutty said.

