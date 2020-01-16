Constitutional literacy project second phase from today

The second phase of the Constitutional Literacy Programme of the Literacy Mission will begin in the district on Friday. N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the new bus stand in Kasaragod at 9.30 a.m. K. Kunhiraman, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at Alamipally, Kanhangad, at 2.30 p.m. and district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer at Neeleswaram bus stand at 4.30 p.m.
The Literacy Mission has released a booklet, The History of the Republic of India, as part of the programme.
On January 25, five lakh people will read the preamble to the Constitution from 5,000 centres in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.