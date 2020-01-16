Kerala

Constitutional literacy project second phase from today

The second phase of the Constitutional Literacy Programme of the Literacy Mission will begin in the district on Friday. N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the new bus stand in Kasaragod at 9.30 a.m. K. Kunhiraman, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at Alamipally, Kanhangad, at 2.30 p.m. and district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer at Neeleswaram bus stand at 4.30 p.m.

The Literacy Mission has released a booklet, The History of the Republic of India, as part of the programme.

On January 25, five lakh people will read the preamble to the Constitution from 5,000 centres in the State.

