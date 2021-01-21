Constitution literacy programme conducted

More than 50 lakh people participated in the campaign

A report on a Constitution literacy programme organised by the State Assembly and the Kerala State Literacy Mission was handed over to Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan by Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath on Thursday.

The Constitution literacy programme, which began on November 26, 2018, was held in two phases. Books on Constitution literacy, cultural procession by the name of ‘India the republic,’ yatra to spread the message of the Constitution, study classes, awareness campaigns, and talks were held.

More than 50 lakh people participated in the campaign, the literacy mission said in a statement here on Thursday.

A talk by the Speaker on ‘India the Republic’ on January 26 to mark the conclusion of the second phase of the programme will be shown live on the literacy mission’s Facebook page.

The Constitution literacy programme was held to create basic awareness of the Indian Constitution among the people. Efforts were made to inform people in every wards about the foundations of the Constitution. This social literacy initiative was held in the wake of caste discrimination, superstitions and other such practices, and religious extremism gaining ground despite the progress on the education front.

The timeline of the formation of the Constitution, and parts of it dealing with Fundamental Rights, secularism, individual liberty, and gender equality were given importance in this mass campaign.