Constitution literacy campaign inaugurated

Indian Constitution is the force that unites the people of India and we need to do a lot to protect and study it, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking at the district-level inauguration of ‘The Citizen’, a constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee, and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), on Wednesday.

The ambitious campaign being implemented through LSGs aims to educate everyone above the age of 10 about the basic principles of the Constitution. Over seven lakh families in the district will be given classes on the preamble of Constitution, fundamental rights, and legal redressal measures as part of the initiative.

The objective of the campaign is to declare Kollam a completely Constitution-literate district on August 14 midnight. “We are witnessing a time where the values of the Constitution are being challenged. The campaign launched by the district administration will be a new step towards strengthening the country,” said Mr. Balagopal.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function while Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani released the model of the preamble to be distributed as part of the campaign.

Mayor Prasanna Earnest presented the Constitutional values on the occasion and P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, inaugurated ‘The Citizen 2022’ website. M. Noushad, MLA, and District Collector Afsana Parveen also spoke on the occasion. Around 3,000 persons from various local bodies in the district were given training to educate the public about the Constitution. They will be in charge of spreading awareness and conducting classes for units comprising of 10 to 20 families. A cultural procession was from PWD Rest House to C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall was also held in connection with the event.