Constable list: PSC initiates suo motu inquiry

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has initiated a suo motu probe into the allegations levelled against three candidates, Sivarenjith, P.K. Pranav and A.N. Nazeem, who have figured on the rank list for recruiting Civil Police Officers to the fourth battalion of the Kerala Armed Police.

Sivarenjith, who won the first rank, and Nazeem, who got the 28th rank, are accused in the attack on Akhil, a student of University College here. Pranav, being a student of the college and friend of the accused, has been brought within the ambit of the probe.

Commission chairman M.K. Sakeer told reporters here on Monday that the suo motu probe was being conducted to clear the air in the wake of charges that the accused had wielded their clout to get centres of their choice for the PSC examination concerned.

The internal vigilance wing would conduct the inquiry and it should not have any bearing on the credibility of the PSC examination system, he said.

The government reserves the right to deny employment to a candidate who masks details or provide false information during the recruitment process.

Not tampered with

None of the candidates in question had tampered with the commission’s system to secure a centre of their choice, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that at least one of them had used the fake seal seized by the police on Sunday to fabricate a sports achievement certificate to get extra marks in the police constable test

Interim order

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal had in an interim order issued on July 5 restrained the PSC from publishing the final list of civil police officers to be enlisted as constables in the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV.

The KAT had passed the order on a complaint filed by 10 candidates who alleged that the selectors had rigged the physical tests to favour their preferred candidates.