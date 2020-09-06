Conspiracy in attack on Congress leader’s house to be probed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 September 2020 17:41 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have constituted a special investigation team to probe the conspiracy behind the vandalism of Congress leader G. Leena’s house for which her son was arrested a day ago.

Inspector General and City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay on Saturday entrusted the case to a team led by the Assistant Commissioner, Shanghumughom. The Poonthura police had on Friday arrested Ms. Leena’s son Likhin Krishnan, 21, for allegedly vandalising their house at Muttathara.

Advertising

Advertising

The police claimed that the youth confessed to the crime apparently to frame their political opponents. Among various aspects, the police are likely to investigate any possible role that Ms. Leena could have had in the incident.

However, Mr. Krishnan, who obtained bail in the case, claimed innocence and alleged that he was made to accept the charges after being threatened by the police.