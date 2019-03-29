Conspiracy against Rahul’s candidature: Mullappally

As the suspense over Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad constituency continues, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran on Friday alleged that a particular political party in Delhi had hatched a conspiracy to pre-empt Mr. Gandhi’s candidature.

Without naming any party but blaming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for their blind anti-Congress stand, he told mediapersons here on Friday that the details of this plot would come to light in the coming days.

Replying to questions, Mr. Ramachandran said he was unaware of the statement made by All India Congress Committee general secretary Oommen Chandy in this regard and said the Congress nominee at Wayanad would be announced shortly. It was for Mr. Gandhi to take a final call on contesting the seat, he said.

Speculations was rife that Mr. Rahul would contest from Wayanad with KPCC leaders strongly pitching for his candidature from last Saturday. Subsequently Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T. Siddique who secured the seat through intense lobbying, decided to withdrew his candidature.

Till now even the AICC has been indecisive on the Wayanad candidate even as the LDF candidate P.P. Suneer started electioneering in the constituency spread across the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

On Thursday, the AICC election committee held a meeting at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to finalise the list of candidates in Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. CWC member A.K. Antony, AICC organising secretary K.C. Venugopal and V.D. Satheeshan, who is in charge of the party affairs in Odisha, attended. However, no decision on Wayanad candidate was taken.