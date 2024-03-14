GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consortium of ‘extremist’ groups present in Kerala: Krishnadas

March 14, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that a “consortium of extremist organisations” has come into existence in Kerala to support candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Lok Sabha polls.

He told the media on Thursday that Elamaram Kareem, LDF candidate from Kozhikode, and Shafi Parambil, UDF candidate from Vadakara, had the support of this “consortium” involving the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Popular Front of India, and the Social Democratic Party of India. Mr. Krishnadas alleged that K. Muraleedharan, incumbent MP for Vadakara, was shifted as a candidate to Thrissur based on the instructions of “extremist organisations”.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.