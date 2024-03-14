Consortium of ‘extremist’ groups present in Kerala: Krishnadas

March 14, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has alleged that a “consortium of extremist organisations” has come into existence in Kerala to support candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Lok Sabha polls.

He told the media on Thursday that Elamaram Kareem, LDF candidate from Kozhikode, and Shafi Parambil, UDF candidate from Vadakara, had the support of this “consortium” involving the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Popular Front of India, and the Social Democratic Party of India. Mr. Krishnadas alleged that K. Muraleedharan, incumbent MP for Vadakara, was shifted as a candidate to Thrissur based on the instructions of “extremist organisations”.