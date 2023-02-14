ADVERTISEMENT

Call to consider Thiyya community as separate caste under OBC category

February 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiyya community of north Kerala has demanded that they be considered a separate caste under the OBC category instead of being included as a sub-caste of ‘Ezhava’. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday announcing the district convention of Thiyya families, Putushothaman Puthukkudi, one of the organisers, said Ezhava and Thiyya are two entirely different castes, and that Thiyya community members were losing out on reservations as they had been included under the ‘Ezhava’ title. The convention will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on February 17 under the aegis of community organisations such as Thiyya Sabha, Malabar Thiyya Mahasabha, and Thiyya Kshema Sabha. The event will comprise a cultural seminar at 3 p.m., and a Poorakkali performance after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US