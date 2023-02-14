Call to consider Thiyya community as separate caste under OBC category

February 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thiyya community of north Kerala has demanded that they be considered a separate caste under the OBC category instead of being included as a sub-caste of ‘Ezhava’. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday announcing the district convention of Thiyya families, Putushothaman Puthukkudi, one of the organisers, said Ezhava and Thiyya are two entirely different castes, and that Thiyya community members were losing out on reservations as they had been included under the ‘Ezhava’ title. The convention will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on February 17 under the aegis of community organisations such as Thiyya Sabha, Malabar Thiyya Mahasabha, and Thiyya Kshema Sabha. The event will comprise a cultural seminar at 3 p.m., and a Poorakkali performance after that.