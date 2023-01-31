Consider natural justice when taking unfavourable decisions, Chettur tells bureaucrats

January 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Former High Court judge Chettur Shankaran Nair exhorted government servants to give importance to natural justice when taking bold and unfavourable decisions in governance. He was speaking after inaugurating a farewell accorded by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) to outgoing District Collector Mrunmai Joshi here on Monday.

New District Collector S. Chitra was the chief guest. She said organisations such as VISWAS would go a long way in ensuring justice to victims of excesses and crimes.

Former ambassador Sreekumar Menon, Ottappalam Revenue Divisional Officer Dharmalasree, Assistant Collector D. Rajit, VISWAS vice presidents B. Jayarajan and R. Devi Kripa, treasurer M. Devadas, and joint secretary Deepa Jayaprakash spoke.

VISWAS secretary P. Premnath welcomed the gathering, and joint secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks.