ADVERTISEMENT

Consider natural justice when taking unfavourable decisions, Chettur tells bureaucrats

January 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former High Court judge Chettur Shankaran Nair exhorted government servants to give importance to natural justice when taking bold and unfavourable decisions in governance. He was speaking after inaugurating a farewell accorded by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) to outgoing District Collector Mrunmai Joshi here on Monday.

New District Collector S. Chitra was the chief guest. She said organisations such as VISWAS would go a long way in ensuring justice to victims of excesses and crimes.

Former ambassador Sreekumar Menon, Ottappalam Revenue Divisional Officer Dharmalasree, Assistant Collector D. Rajit, VISWAS vice presidents B. Jayarajan and R. Devi Kripa, treasurer M. Devadas, and joint secretary Deepa Jayaprakash spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

VISWAS secretary P. Premnath welcomed the gathering, and joint secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US