Consider MPs pleas afresh, Kerala HC tells Lakshadweep officials

Kochi:

06 August 2021 20:38 IST

Congress MPs’ plea for entry permits rejected

The Kerala High Court has directed the Additional District Magistrate, Lakshadweep, to take a fresh decision on the applications filed by T.N. Prathapan and Hibi Eden, Congress MPs, seeking entry permits to visit Lakshadweep.

The court ordered that the decision be taken within a month after affording the MPS “an opportunity to represent their case” through videoconferencing.

The court observed that their applications could not be rejected without giving them a reasonable opportunity to “represent” their case. The order was passed on a writ petition filed by the MPs challenging the rejection of their earlier applications for entry permits.

