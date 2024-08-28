Consider giving patient care allowance to non-ministerial staff of SCTIMST: Kerala HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Union government to reconsider the issue of extending hospital patient care allowance (HPCA) to non-ministerial employees such as technical assistants working in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, if they have not been brought under the coverage of risk insurance.

The Bench passed the order recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by the Director of the institute challenging an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam, in this regard. The HPCA was being given to technicians or nursing staff as they were most vulnerable and posed higher risk on account of having constant contacts with the patients suffering from contagious diseases. The allowance was withdrawn after April 01, 2009 following the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. However, the HPCA was re-introduced with effect from July 01, 2017. The tribunal had ordered to restore the HPCA from the date of discontinuance and grant them all consequential arrears within three months.

The Bench made it clear that if insurance coverage had been provided, then the Centre and the hospital authorities were not required to determine the HPCA.