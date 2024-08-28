Consider climate change while constructing new buildings: Riyas

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the new constructions in the State should take into consideration the changes being brought about by climate change.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a community health centre at Thrithala in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Riyas said that the Thrithala constituency had been witnessing the ‘spring of development’ for the past three years.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh said that the construction work on the community health centre would be completed within a year.

As much as ₹12.5 crore was earmarked for the community centre in the State Budget of 2021-22. The 2,446 sq m two-storey building will have four outpatient wings, an observation room, a staff room, a dressing room, a feeding room, a wellness area, special clinics, a dental lab, a vision testing room, a store room, separate rooms for male and female nurses, a pain and palliative clinic, a pharmacy, a pharmacy store, toilets, a conference hall, a health inspector room, a vaccination room, and a women’s dressing room.

Thrithala block panchayat president V.P. Rajeena and vice-president P.R. Kunhunni; Thrithala grama panchayat president P.K. Jaya and vice-president K.P. Sreenivasan; and District Medical Officer K.R. Vidya took part in the function.

