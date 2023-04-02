ADVERTISEMENT

Conserving forests is the need of the hour: Pinarayi Vijayan

April 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALPETTA

Participatory forest conservation would be intensified at grama panchayat level, he says at State-level launch of Vana Souhrida Sadas

The Hindu Bureau

Conserving forests is the need of the hour for the very existence of biodiversity and human beings, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the State-level launching of Vana Souhrida Sadas (forest-friendly forum), a platform to hear and address the concerns of people living on forest fringes, at Mananthavady on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that the issues of these people would not be similar, hence special consideration should be given to each issue.

All the complaints of the public should be solved as early as possible, Mr. Vijayan said, adding that participatory forest conservation would be intensified at the grama panchayat level.

Mr. Vijayan also interacted with selected people’s representatives and representatives of political parties and farmer organisations in the district.

They raised various issues such as loss of crops and properties in wild animal attacks, issues related to land deeds adjacent to the forest, Maoist threat, compensation in animal crop raids, and the services of Rapid Response Team of the Forest department.

Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas said that a special project had been prepared for the district and its implementation was in the final stage. All the complaints of the public would be resolved in 15 days, he added.

The programme would be held in 20 centres in the State.

Crossword+

