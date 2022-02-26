Conserve indigenous cattle breeds: Sosamma Iype

Vet officers’ forum honours Padma Shri recipient who spearheaded Vechur cow conservation

Sosamma Iype, who was instrumental in the conservation of the Vechur cattle breed, has called for constructive efforts to protect and popularise indigenous breeds and ensure that farmers are supplied the best animals.

Universities in the sector and government farms should supply the best breeds to farmers. They should not merely engage in purchasing cattle from outside the State, Dr. Iype said.

Local conditions

The 81-year-old, who was one of the four Padma Shri awardees from the State this year, was speaking at a reception given her by the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers’ Association (KGVOA). She called for a focus on indigenous breeds that are the best suited to local conditions.

Dr. Iype retired from the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in 2002 as Director, Centre for Advanced Studies in Animal Genetics and Breeding, but continues to be active in the Vechur Conservation Trust formed in 1998.

Looking back at the conservation programme launched in 1989, Dr. Iype recalled that she and her associates never had a doubt that the small-sized Vechur breed should be conserved. She attributed the success of the conservation programme to the hard work put in by her students.

Kuttampuzha Dwarf

Inaugurating the event, Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani said that the Animal Husbandry Department is focusing on protecting local breeds from extinction. She cited the conservation programme now underway for the Kuttampuzha Dwarf as an example. The conservation programme for the Vechur breed spearheaded by Dr. Iype is a landmark in biodiversity conservation. That she has been honoured with the Padma Shri for her contributions is a matter of great pride to the State, Ms. Chinchurani said.

Speakers at the event recalled how the campaign to protect the Vechur cow was taken foward by Dr. Iype at a time when government policies favoured cross-breeding of cattle to increase milk production. Her campaign was described as the second important one in biodiversity conservation in Kerala after the struggle to protect Silent Valley.

KGVOA State president Dilip Chandran presided. Sabu S. M., Additional Director (Animal Husbandry), District Animal Husbandry Officer Beena Beevi T. M., KGVOA vice president Saira R. , general secretary Kuriakose Mathew T., and district president Priya K. Nair spoke.