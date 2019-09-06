Conservation of rivers govt.’s policy: Minister

Conservation and rejuvenation of rivers and other natural water sources is the government’s proclaimed policy, Forest Minister K. Raju has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the district administration’s intensive drive to protect the banks of the Pampa river and its tributaries by planting bamboo saplings at Cherukolpuzha, near Kozhencherry, on Friday.

The Minister lauded the initiative taken by the district administration for protection of the Pampa banks and the Social Forestry division of the Forest Department for supplying bamboo saplings for the project.

A total of 20,000 bamboo saplings have been planted on the banks of the Pampa and its tributaries that meander through several panchayat limits.

The remaining 5,000 saplings would be planted in the coming days, said Collector P.B. Noohu.

Veena George, MLA, presided over the function. A. Siddique, Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry); Alex P. Thomas, Additional District Magistrate; and R. Beena Rani, Deputy Collector; spoke.