Conservation of native breeds stressed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2020 00:08 IST

Two-day meet of Indian Veterinary Association (Kerala) concludes

Speakers at the 12th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress underscored the need for conservation of native breeds, a ‘one health approach’ for tackling animal diseases, and the need for incorporation of cheaper, easily available cattle feed for sustainable animal husbandry.

The two-day event organised by the Indian Veterinary Association (Kerala), which was partly conducted online, concluded here on Sunday. The ‘One Health’ approach is advisable in priority areas of management of zoonosis, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and food safety, a lead paper on the theme presented on Sunday, stressed.

The two-day event underlined the need for conservation, characterisation and improvement of local native germ plasms of desi cattle varieties of Wayanad, Indian murrah buffalo, Vechur cow, Malabari goats and the Thalassery breed of poultry.

Incorporation of cheaper and easily available unconventional feed in animal rations is imperative for sustainable animal husbandry, the veterinary science congress noted.

Mislabelling of meat products, according to a paper presented at the two-day event, has emerged a matter of concern in the country.

Meat speciation using genomic techniques such as PCR-RFLP (Polymerase chain reaction-Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism) was suggested as a reliable method for meat species authentication even in highly processed food. ATR-FTIR (Attenuated Total Reflectance-Fourier Transform infrared Spectrometry) can be used to determine the adulteration when chevon is blended with veal, speakers noted.

Inaugurating the two-day event on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stressed the need for strengthening immunity in animals and birds, which form an important link in the ecosystem, for preventing disease outbreaks.