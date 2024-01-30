Conolly canal cleaning: notices served on 40 establishments

January 30, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has served notices on 40 establishments that empty sewage into the Conolly canal.

At a review meeting called by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Monday, officials said the said establishments had been asked to set up scientific waste management mechanisms on their premises within a specified period of time. The Collector asked them to conduct regular inspections to ensure that the arrangements were being made.

Officials said the first stage of cleaning of the canal had been completed. The monitoring mechanism would be strengthened further. The Collector directed officials of the State Pollution Control Board to test the water in the canal and submit a report immediately.

Suchitwa Mission district coordinator M. Gouthaman, Joint Director of the Department of Local Administration T.J. Arun, Corporation health officer Munavar Rahman, health supervisor K. Pramod, and officials of the Department of Irrigation attended the meeting.

