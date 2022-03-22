Cong.’s soft stance on BJP exposed: SRP

Decision to restrain members from attending CPI(M) party congress seminar

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai has said the Congress decision to restrain its senior members from participating in a seminar in connection with the 23rd party congress reflects its soft stance on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Congress and the BJP have the same stance. While the BJP stands for Hindu rashtra, the Congress speaks of Hindu raj,” Mr. Pillai said launching the party congress website here on Tuesday

Mr. Pillai said a weak Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP. “The 23rd party congress has the task to unite all those who are opposed to the BJP. However, prior to this, the party needs to gain strength.”

The CPI(M) leader said the mass influence of the party had increased in Kerala, which was not the case in other Sates. There were setbacks in Bengal and Tripura. There were weaknesses in other States as well. The party would take political and organisational decisions after resolving these issues. They party would discuss the steps required for a strong comeback.

Mr. Pillai said a section of the media and politicians were behind the propaganda against the semi-high-speed SilverLine project. The project was important for the development of the State. The improvement of transport services would help industrial development and in attracting foreign and domestic investment, he said.

“Only a small section of the people are against the project. This is being glorified by a section of the media. People will boycott such campaigns,” he said adding that during land acquisition for the national highway and GAIL pipeline, there were similar campaigns. But those who opposed it later came in support of it, he added.

Azhikode MLA K.V. Sumesh presided over the function. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, party congress social media committee chairperson N.Sukanya, and convener P. Santhosh were present.