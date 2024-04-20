Congress yet to take a call on election petition against RSP councillor in Kochi Corporation

April 20, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Congress is yet to take a call on whether to pursue the election petition lodged against Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) Corporation councillor Sunitha Dixon, who recently stepped down as works standing committee chairperson.

Congress councillor V.K. Minimol had lodged the petition with the Election Commission after Ms. Dixon violated the whip issued by RSP district secretary George Stephen to vote in favour of a no-trust motion moved by the United Democratic Front (UDF) for her removal as works standing committee chairperson after she declined to step down after one-and-a-half years as was originally agreed. She abstained from voting along with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), thus defeating the motion.

“We are yet to take a decision on whether or not to withdraw the petition. Even within the RSP, it has been decided that a call shall be taken depending on whether Ms. Dixon votes for the UDF candidate in the election to the post of the works committee chairperson. The UDF will collectively take a decision,” said Ms. Minimol.

Mr. Stephen, who impleaded in the petition against her with the Election Commission, had said that no further disciplinary action would be taken against her if she complied with the whip and voted for the Congress candidate in the works standing committee chairperson election. He had said that in that case he would also request the Election Commission to withdraw the petition against Ms. Dixon.

It was originally decided that Ms. Dixon would occupy the post for the first one-and-a-half years and the rest of the term would be shared between two Congress councillors. In the nine-member works standing committee, the UDF has five members, and the LDF four. If Ms. Dixon votes for its candidate, the UDF will sail through in the election, which will be held after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Congress councillors Ms. Minimol and Seena Gokulan will share the rest of the term of works standing committee chairperson. A decision to this effect has been reportedly reached by the District Congress Committee. Most probably, Ms. Minimol will serve the term initially.

