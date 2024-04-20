GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress yet to take a call on election petition against RSP councillor in Kochi Corporation

April 20, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress is yet to take a call on whether to pursue the election petition lodged against Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) Corporation councillor Sunitha Dixon, who recently stepped down as works standing committee chairperson.

Congress councillor V.K. Minimol had lodged the petition with the Election Commission after Ms. Dixon violated the whip issued by RSP district secretary George Stephen to vote in favour of a no-trust motion moved by the United Democratic Front (UDF) for her removal as works standing committee chairperson after she declined to step down after one-and-a-half years as was originally agreed. She abstained from voting along with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), thus defeating the motion.

“We are yet to take a decision on whether or not to withdraw the petition. Even within the RSP, it has been decided that a call shall be taken depending on whether Ms. Dixon votes for the UDF candidate in the election to the post of the works committee chairperson. The UDF will collectively take a decision,” said Ms. Minimol.

Mr. Stephen, who impleaded in the petition against her with the Election Commission, had said that no further disciplinary action would be taken against her if she complied with the whip and voted for the Congress candidate in the works standing committee chairperson election. He had said that in that case he would also request the Election Commission to withdraw the petition against Ms. Dixon.

It was originally decided that Ms. Dixon would occupy the post for the first one-and-a-half years and the rest of the term would be shared between two Congress councillors. In the nine-member works standing committee, the UDF has five members, and the LDF four. If Ms. Dixon votes for its candidate, the UDF will sail through in the election, which will be held after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Congress councillors Ms. Minimol and Seena Gokulan will share the rest of the term of works standing committee chairperson. A decision to this effect has been reportedly reached by the District Congress Committee. Most probably, Ms. Minimol will serve the term initially.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.