Congress workers will protect Sudhakaran, says Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that Congress workers will not allow the CPI(M) to throw even a single speck of dust on Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Satheesan demanded that a police case be registered against CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese for making a provocative speech against Mr. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Sudhakaran had earlier tried to justify Congress activist Nikhil Paily, the main accused in the murder of Dheeraj, an SFI member at the Idukki Government Engineering College.

It is suspected that the CPI(M) leader has kept secrets related to the murder, and it can be revealed only through a police interrogation, Mr. Satheesan said.

Party reconstitution

“We have discussed issues in the Congress in the State with party leader Rahul Gandhi,” Mr. Satheesan said, adding that the reconstitution of the party in the State would be discussed soon.