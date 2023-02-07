ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers’ march turns violent in Kottayam

February 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour

The Hindu Bureau

The police using water cannons during a march staged by District Congress Committee in Kottayam on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Kottayam town on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes when a march staged by Congress workers in protest against various announcements in the state Budget turned violent.

The march to the District Collectorate, which began from the Gandhi Square around 11.30 a.m, was blocked by the police using barricades. As the protesters attempted to topple these barricades, the police used force to disperse the mob.

However, when the protesters again attempted to march ahead, the police retaliated by deploying water cannons. Several Congress workers including the District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh sustained injuries in the police action.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour due to the protests and the clash that ensued.

