HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers’ march turns violent in Kottayam

Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour

February 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
The police using water cannons during a march staged by District Congress Committee in Kottayam on Monday.

The police using water cannons during a march staged by District Congress Committee in Kottayam on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Kottayam town on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes when a march staged by Congress workers in protest against various announcements in the state Budget turned violent.

The march to the District Collectorate, which began from the Gandhi Square around 11.30 a.m, was blocked by the police using barricades. As the protesters attempted to topple these barricades, the police used force to disperse the mob.

However, when the protesters again attempted to march ahead, the police retaliated by deploying water cannons. Several Congress workers including the District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh sustained injuries in the police action.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily road faced disruptions for about half an hour due to the protests and the clash that ensued.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.