Congress workers behaved like a frenzied mob: Jayarajan

December 23, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan has accused the Congress of plotting an organised attack against the police. In a press release, he said that the Congress workers who were part of the protest march to the State Police Chief’s office behaved like a frenzied mob and attacked the police with stones and sticks even as the leaders were speaking, forcing the police to resist.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to restore peace. “If there is a call for violence, the police will have to take action, even if the call comes from the Leader of the Opposition. The Congress has unleashed violence as part of its dirty politics to disturb the Navakerala Sadas,” he alleged.

