GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers behaved like a frenzied mob: Jayarajan

December 23, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan has accused the Congress of plotting an organised attack against the police. In a press release, he said that the Congress workers who were part of the protest march to the State Police Chief’s office behaved like a frenzied mob and attacked the police with stones and sticks even as the leaders were speaking, forcing the police to resist.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to restore peace. “If there is a call for violence, the police will have to take action, even if the call comes from the Leader of the Opposition. The Congress has unleashed violence as part of its dirty politics to disturb the Navakerala Sadas,” he alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.