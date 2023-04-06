Congress workers begin distribution of Rahul’s letter to voters in Wayanad

April 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress workers began a door-to-door campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday to distribute Rahul Gandhi’s letter to voters ahead of his visit to the constituency.

Mr. Gandhi will visit Wayanad on April 11, after his disqualification as a member of Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi says in his letter that he had represented the constituency for the past four years and it was a great honour for him. Mr. Gandhi said he was able to solve various challenging issues as a parliamentarian and many issues were still remaining. Though he was disqualified, he would continue try to accomplish them.

He was disqualified as a member of Parliament as the Prime Minister could not answer the “unfavourable” questions raised by him in Parliament and outside. It also showed the apprehension of the Bharatiya Janata Party towards democratic debate and process, he added.

While the public was in a crisis owing to the rising price of commodities and unemployment, the Prime Minister was sharing the wealth of the country with his friends, who were beyond the rule of the land. Such exploitations should be challenged and abolished, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi also expressed his sincere gratitude to those who supported him to complete the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” successfully.

KPCC working president T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated the programme at Pozhuthana in the district. The workers are also distributing Easter, Vishu, and Eid-Ul-Fitr greeting cards to voters with the letter.