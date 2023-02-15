Congress won’t be cowed down by show of power, says Sudhakaran

February 15, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, on Tuesday said that the Congress would not be cowed down by the show of power by the government, and that the case against Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas would be dealt with legally and politically.

In a statement issued here, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress was protesting against the hike in tax rates. When the party raised its voice for the people, the government was resorting to intimidation. The Congress had faced cases in the past, and it will not be scared. Mr. Sudhakaran asked what action was taken by the government against the male police officer who caught a woman KSU activist by the scruff of her shirt. “The complaint filed by the woman was trashed by the police. In what mental state did the Chief Minister travel, holding the people hostage?” he asked.

If the police acted in violation of the law, with no action against them, the Congress would give it back in the same coin, Mr. Sudhakaran warned.