Congress withdraws invitation to Governor

The State Congress leadership on Monday withdrew its invitation to the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to inaugurate the commemoration of K. Karunakaran, hours before the event, over his stand in favour of the Central Government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a letter to the Governor’s office, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the event organisers said it would not be appropriate for the Governor to grace the function, due to “unexpected developments.”

Later, K. Muraleedharan, MP, who presided over the event at Ayyankali Hall, lashed out at the Governor for his stand on the CAA. He said the invitation was extended to the Governor before the passing of the Bill. However, one could not agree with his utterances after that.

“We cannot approve of the Governor’s office being turned into Narendra Modi’s public relations office. In this scenario, this Governor is not the right person to inaugurate a programme in honour of a secular leader like Karunakaran. I myself had requested Mr. Chennithala to organise the ceremony without him. The Congress workers of the State strongly disapprove of his misleading statements on Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The Chief Minister also has the responsibility to tell him, if he works in a way unsuitable for his post,” said Mr. Muraleedharan.

Governor’s response

In his response posted on Twitter, the Governor said the doors to opinions different from ours need not be shut, even when firmly adhering to our views. “I have respect for all who differ with me and I again extend an invitation to them to Raj Bhavan for discussion. If they invite me again for the same purpose I shall respond positively. I was looking forward to paying tributes to the memory of Karunakaranji and to meet his family. But I accept the organisers’ request to stay away as they feared my presence may provoke protests,” he said.

On united protest

At the event, Mr. Muraleedharan directed a jibe at those organising joint protests against the CAA along with the Left, with Mr. Chennithala too in the dais.

“At the national level, we will be part of the joint struggle with all secular forces, including the Left. However, in Kerala, cases have been charged against Congress workers who took part in anti-CAA protests,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said Karunakaran was a leader who could take along everyone by finding common points where they could agree. He said he would respond to the rest of the controversies in a press conference on Tuesday.