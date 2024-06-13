Congress wins Ramankary panchayat with CPI(M) support

Ending two decades of Left rule in the Ramankary grama panchayat in Kuttanad, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) romped to power in the local body with the support of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Thursday.

R. Rajumon of the Congress was elected president of the panchayat. In the 12-member local body, Mr. Rajumon got eight votes, including that of four CPI(M) members. His opponent Sajeev R., a CPI(M) rebel, polled four votes. In the election to the vice-president post, Sheena Rejappan of the Congress defeated Remya Sajeev, another CPI(M) rebel, by a margin of 8-4 votes.

Of the eight CPI(M) members in the panchayat, four are at loggerheads with the party. Though the CPI(M) had announced that it would field Bins Joseph and Molgi Joseph, both belonging to the party’s official faction, to the post of president and vice president respectively, they did not contest the elections. It led to the party rebels contesting the two posts. The party had reportedly issued a whip to its members in the local body.

The CPI(M) rebels alleged the party members associated with the official faction who voted for the UDF candidates had done so with the permission of the CPI(M) leadership.

Last month, Ramankary panchayat president R. Rajendrakumar of the CPI(M), who had been at odds with the party, was ousted after four of the nine CPI(M) members in the local body joined four UDF members to vote in support of a no-trust motion. Panchayat vice-president Kunjumol Sivadas, an ally of Mr. Rajendrakumar, was also unseated from the post in a no-confidence motion against her. The no-confidence motions were passed with eight votes against five in the 13-member panchayat.

Following this, Mr. Rajendrakumar resigned as the panchayat member. It brought the strength of the local body to 12 members.